04:20 GMT03 September 2021
    Swedish pop group Abba: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Waterloo, February 9, 1974.

    Netizens Thrilled as ABBA Drops Two New Songs From Upcoming Album, First in Almost 40 Years

    Society
    Last year, rumors of the quartet reuniting aroused excitement among fans when tabloid publications claimed the group was working on their new show at Ealing Studios in West London. However, the band's management flatly denied rumors of ABBA releasing brand new material in 2021.

    ABBA, the Swedish pop music legend, unveiled their first new records in almost four decades on Thursday as part of their fresh album "Voyage," as well as plans to hold a series of virtual concerts in London next year utilizing digital avatars of themselves.

    The band announced during a streamed premiere on YouTube that the album "Voyage" will be released on November 5. On Thursday, they unveiled two of the album's ten songs: "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down."

    "First it was just two songs," Benny Andersson, half of the Ulvaeus-Andersson creative duo responsible for all the band's beloved hits, said in a video message. "Then we said 'maybe we should do, I don't know, a few others. What do you say girls?' And they said 'yeah' and then I asked 'why don't we do a full album?'"

    In May 2022, the performances will be performed at the specially built ABBA Arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with digital versions of the group's four stars Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad performing.

    Motion capture technology was used to make the so-called "abbatars," with which, according to Andersson, there was only one "big problem" - both Ulvaeus and he had to shave their beards.

    Social media users were delighted with the unexpected but much wished for reunion and were even more stunned by the two new songs from the group, whose music became the soundtrack of the lives of multiple generations of fans around the world.

    ​Among those who expressed genuine delight was the famous director of Escape From New York, John Carpenter, who wrote on Twitter: "ABBA has released 2 brand new singles and announced a new album. They sound incredible. The new songs are pure Abba. I feel like I'm 28 again!"

    ​Attentive fans might have noticed the increased activity of the group's official Twitter, which mysteriously hinted at "Voyage" at the very end of last month, indicating only the date - September 2, 2021. The band also created an account on TikTok.

    Technically speaking, given that ABBA never announced their split as a band, and the resumption of creative activity after a 39-year hiatus, calling it a reunion in this case is perhaps different in the sense that the word is usually applicable to groups that officially cease to exist for some periods of time.

    In the early 1970s, Agnetha and Bjorn, along with Benny and Anni-Frid, formed the band ABBA, named after their initials.

    With a string of singles like "Waterloo," "The Winner Takes It All," "Take A Chance On Me," "Dancing Queen" and many others, they sold over 385 million albums and topped charts in numerous countries, with their songs being played regularly on the radio even up to this day.

    "The Visitors," the group's last album with new material, was released in 1981 and featured songs about their divorces. The band had separated a year later.

    Sweden, ABBA, music, musicians, pop music, music band, new album, album
