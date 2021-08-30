Pope Francis Says Nurse Saved His Life

The radio will publish a full interview with the pontiff on Wednesday, but an excerpt has already been issued.
"[The nurse] saved my life. He is a person with great experience," Pope Francis said. Other details of the story have not yet been revealed.
When asked about his health, the pontiff made a joke in reply, saying that "every time the pope is ill, a breeze or a hurricane lashes the conclave."
Pope Francis also recalled that a female nurse saved his life back in 1957, when he, then a seminary student, had lung surgery.
On July 4, the pontiff underwent elective colon surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome and spent 10 days under the care of doctors.
