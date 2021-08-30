List of South Korean TV Series to Watch in September 2021

September does not only mean the start of school and university classes or work after summer vacation, it also means the start of many TV series all over the world, including in South Korea.

With the K-drama fandom constantly growing, here is a list of some series worth watching in September.

High Class

A successor to the scandalous and thrilling “Penthouse”, this drama will unveil the skeletons that rich and prestigious families have in their closets. The plot will be built around rich women and all the dark secrets they hide.

The drama will air on 6 September.

Yumi’s Cells

Based on a famous webtoon by the same name that is loved by the South Korean audience, it tells the story of a single woman who keeps her feelings bottled up inside and cannot freely express her emotions. So some of her cells help her to get through it. The light and romantic drama, starring renowned actress Kim Go-eun, rising actor Ahn Bo-hyun, and SHINee’s Minho, will air on 17 September.

Dali and the Cocky Prince

Starring Kim Min-jae and Park Gyu-young, who recently rose to fame, this drama is highly anticipated by fans of South Korean movies.

Jin Moo-hak (Kim Min-jae) is not good at academic knowledge, but he successfully runs a restaurant chain and has a good sense of entrepreneurship. Kim Dal-ri (Park Gyu-young) is the only child of a rich family and is filled with knowledge, taste, and is fluent in several languages. These two different people meet each other and no one knows how they will develop and maintain their feelings for each other, being from different planets.

The drama will air on 22 September.

Lovers of the Red Sky

While the first episode will air on 30 August, this drama is worth kicking off the autumn with.

Based on the by the same name, the action takes place in ancient Joseon. Spiced with romance, a unique ancient atmosphere, and fantasy, it tells the story of blind painter Hong Chun-gi, played by Kim Yoo-jung, who falls in love with the blind astrologer Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop), who can read the stars despite his disease.