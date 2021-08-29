TWICE's 11th 'Dance The Night Away' MV Hits 300 Million Views

TWICE’s official Twitter page published a post and congratulated the band on reaching 300 million views as on 28 August with their hit “Dance the Night Away”.
This is the title song of their second special album “Summer Nights”, released on 9 July 2018. It is TWICE's first summer song and remains very popular both among domestic and global fans.
TWICE stands alongside BTS and Blackpink with having the most MVs with more than 300 million views on YouTube, and “Dance The Night Away” is the band’s 11th video with so many hits.
Meanwhile, the band is preparing for its first-ever full English single “The Feels”, which will be out on 1 October.
Fans also celebrated the news on Twitter and again praised TWICE’s talent.
