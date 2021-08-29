Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Tops Reservation Rate in S Korea

The first-ever movie about an Asian superhero in the Marvel Universe has garnered much interest among the audience.

The first Marvel Studios film with an Asian director and a predominantly Asian cast has been ranked first in South Korea with a real-time reservation rate of 37.7% just four days before its release, according to reports on 29 August.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which will mark the beginning of a new era for Marvel, is built around a martial arts master named Shang-Chi, who was trained by his father to be an assassin for the secret organisation “Ten Rings”, but escaped to lead a normal life. Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), he had to return and deal with the past he tried to escape.

This is the first story about Marvel's new powerful hero “Shang-Chi” and the reality of the legendary organisation “Ten Rings” since talks about such a character were held between legendary Stan Lee and actor Brandon Lee along with his mother Linda Lee during the 1980s. Shang-Chi was first mentioned in the “Master of Kung Fu” comic book series in the 1970s and Brandon Lee's father, Bruce Lee, was the inspiration.

“The Legend of Shang-Chi and Ten Rings” will be released in South Korea on 1 September.