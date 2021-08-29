K-Pop Girl Band fromis_9 Returns With Special Single

For the first time since moving to Pledis Entertainment, fromis_9 will be back with a new special album called “Talk & Talk” and a cute reminder was revealed on 29 August.
The reminder video shows a smartphone lock screen at 9 o’clock along with a notification showing nine phone icons.
This is the group's first release in four months since their track "WE GO" was unveiled in May. The special album will be out on 1 September.
The band - composed of the nine members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Jang Gyu-ri, Park Ji-won, Noh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-kyung, and Baek Ji-heon - were formed by CJ E&M via the 2017 reality show Idol School. The group debuted with the EP “To. Heart” the following year and was managed by Off The Record Entertainment. In August 2021, the label was reorganised, and Pledis took over managing the group, so many fans of the band have high expectations for the new release.
