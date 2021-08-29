'Donda' Passions: Kanye Claims Universal Released Album Without Approval as Controversy Intensifies

On social media, all they talk about is Kanye West's "Donda". Hours after the album hit the streaming services, the hype around it only intensified, with netizens discussing fresh tracks and the latest listening party - which, given the fact that it featured embattled persons like Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, added fuel to the marketing fire.

Rapper Kanye West, hours after the release of his new album "Donda", took to Instagram to share a revelation that prompted buzz among the fans, claiming that the music label Universal Music Group released his album without his approval.

"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 [one of the tracks that featured DaBaby] from being on the album", West posted, immediately driving followers crazy.

"Damn you just saying this I done played da album 15 times already", one fan wrote in the comments. Others joked that it was indeed "too late" for Kanye to make claims of an unauthorized release since they had hours to enjoy the new music.

The claims propelled both "Donda" and "Kanye" to Twitter trends. Some giggled that it could be Drake - Kanye's rap "rival" - who could have been behind the unauthorized release.

kanye after finding out universal released donda pic.twitter.com/4mixsNVWrk — daniela (@danielaaa_251) August 29, 2021

drake and universal after releasing donda without kanye’s approval: pic.twitter.com/NYounW28fS — RJ (@rickeyy23) August 29, 2021

Kanye finna pull Donda back from us like😭💀 pic.twitter.com/bkiyzH4M1g — d火n (@javrawr) August 29, 2021

​Universal is yet to comment on Kanye's assertions. However, they are not the only thing that boosts the controversy and hype around the album.

Jail 2, supposed to be on the tracklist, featured DaBaby - a rapper recently under fire for spewing remarks during a live show that many saw as homophobic. After a massive online scandal that had many of his collaborators removing his name from their songs, DaBaby issued what many considered to be a 'non-apology', which did not help his reputation.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who accused rock star Marilyn Manson of abuse, also weighed in the media buzz. On Saturday, she went up on stage at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood and did an impromptu performance of the New Radicals' "You Give What You Get".

She then posted a video of her performance to Instagram, captioning it: "For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up."

Her performance came shortly after Kanye's "Donda" listening party in Chicago, where the rapper was joined by the two people who currently could spark the most controversy - Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. After the show and then the "Donda" release, social media exploded with debate over whether it was appropriate for Kanye to work with the two.