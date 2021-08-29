Woman Spots 'Weird Strobing Lights' in Cornish Sky, Thinks They're From Aliens - Video

“I really don’t see how it could be anything else!” the Portreath resident said after filming mysterious flashes of light in the night sky.

A British woman believes she may have chanced upon signs of alien life after filming “weird strobing lights” in the Cornish sky on Friday.

Holly Nash told Cornwall Live that she was watching the mysterious flashes for about 15 minutes on Friday evening, and said that the fact no sound accompanied the sight means it wasn't a helicopter.

The video shows beams of light appearing and disappearing in the night sky as if they're coming from a huge projector.

Nash said she has “no idea” what she filmed but argued that there were no other "lights for miles” from where she was standing.

According to the woman, there is just no “other reasonable explanation” for the lights other than some sort of extraterrestrial encounter.

“The strobes of light were so fast and linear as well as being multiple strobes at a time I’m not sure what it could have been,” she shared. "I’d like to think aliens was a little far fetched however with no other reasonable explanation I really don’t see how it could be anything else!"

The woman is not the only Cornwall resident to have spotted something strange in the sky of late.

A Freedom of Information request sent to Devon and Cornwall Police revealed in July that local stargazers have reported 24 instances of alleged alien or UFO sightings to police since 2015. However, officers said that four of these reports came from heavily intoxicated people or those suffering from mental health issues.