Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Working on 'Rebuilding Foundation of Their Relationship,' Media Says

While rap star Kanye West and famous reality TV personality Kim Kardashian announced their divorce earlier this year, they may now be attempting to mend their relationship, TMZ reports.
According to the media outlet, sources close to Kim and Kanye said that the two have been spending time privately and are "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."
The sources reportedly revealed that, while the official split is still on track, there's still a possibility that Kim, who initiated that process, might withdraw the divorce petition.
Both are apparently focused on maintaining "a healthy and sturdy foundation of love and support" for their kids, the media outlet notes citing the sources, pointing at the fact that Kim brought the children to all three of the listening events for Kanye’s forthcoming album "Donda."
Kim filed for divorce in February, citing "irreconcilable differences." Neither has announced they're in another relationship.
