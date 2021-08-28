Register
17:11 GMT28 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, Britain June 26, 2018

    Royal Family Thinks if They Ignore Meghan Markle's Racism Allegations They Will Go Away: Book

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082311890_0:0:2741:1542_1200x675_80_0_0_73912c2e9003768c498a0b610f864b65.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108281083740460-royal-family-thinks-if-they-ignore-meghan-markles-racism-allegations-they-will-go-away-book/

    It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran away from Buckingham Palace to start a financially independent life across the pond. In a new chapter in soon-to-be-republished book “Finding Freedom," sources close to the couple say the two have no regrets about their decision.

    Buckingham Palace has an “if I ignore it, it will maybe go away” attitude towards Meghan Markle’s bombshell racism allegations, a royal source told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of the “Finding Freedom” biography.

    "There is a feeling that if it's ignored it will go away but surely by now they should have learned that that never happens?" a royal source was quoted as saying.  

    In the scandalous Oprah Winfrey "tell-all" that aired in March 2021, Meghan and Harry said there were “concerns” about the skin colour of their unborn son Archie from one senior royal. They have refused to name the person in question, saying that this “would be very damaging to them."

    The couple also claimed that Buckingham Palace failed to protect Meghan from racist attacks by the British media, and also neglected her when she was feeling suicidal.

    A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021

    The royal family responded to the interview by saying that they were “saddened” to learn about the extent of the couple’s struggles – but noted that recollections of the events “may vary" – and pledged to address them “privately.”

    According to a new chapter of “Finding Freedom,” which is going to be republished this month, the response really didn’t satisfy the Sussexes over its lack of “accountability.”

    "The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken,” Scobie and Durand wrote.

    A source allegedly close to Meghan is quoted as saying: “Months later and little accountability has been taken...How can you move forward with that?''

    According to the book, the couple really didn’t have “any regrets” about the decisions they have made in the past, as Meghan has also apparently found it “liberating” to speak about what’s been on her mind for so long.

    The Duchess of Sussex, now a mother of two, was “proud” with what she’s done in the past year regarding her children’s book and charity efforts, the book adds.

    Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also planning to release his first “intimate” biography next year. According to palace insiders, the Queen’s legal team is consulting libel experts to prepare for a pushback against any potentially damaging claims.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, United States, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Legal Dodger
    Legal Dodger
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse