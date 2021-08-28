Royal Family Thinks if They Ignore Meghan Markle's Racism Allegations They Will Go Away: Book

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran away from Buckingham Palace to start a financially independent life across the pond. In a new chapter in soon-to-be-republished book “Finding Freedom," sources close to the couple say the two have no regrets about their decision.

Buckingham Palace has an “if I ignore it, it will maybe go away” attitude towards Meghan Markle’s bombshell racism allegations, a royal source told Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of the “Finding Freedom” biography.

"There is a feeling that if it's ignored it will go away but surely by now they should have learned that that never happens?" a royal source was quoted as saying.

In the scandalous Oprah Winfrey "tell-all" that aired in March 2021, Meghan and Harry said there were “concerns” about the skin colour of their unborn son Archie from one senior royal. They have refused to name the person in question, saying that this “would be very damaging to them."

The couple also claimed that Buckingham Palace failed to protect Meghan from racist attacks by the British media, and also neglected her when she was feeling suicidal.

© AP Photo / Aaron Chown A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021

The royal family responded to the interview by saying that they were “saddened” to learn about the extent of the couple’s struggles – but noted that recollections of the events “may vary" – and pledged to address them “privately.”

According to a new chapter of “Finding Freedom,” which is going to be republished this month, the response really didn’t satisfy the Sussexes over its lack of “accountability.”

"The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken,” Scobie and Durand wrote.

A source allegedly close to Meghan is quoted as saying: “Months later and little accountability has been taken...How can you move forward with that?''

According to the book, the couple really didn’t have “any regrets” about the decisions they have made in the past, as Meghan has also apparently found it “liberating” to speak about what’s been on her mind for so long.

The Duchess of Sussex, now a mother of two, was “proud” with what she’s done in the past year regarding her children’s book and charity efforts, the book adds.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is also planning to release his first “intimate” biography next year. According to palace insiders, the Queen’s legal team is consulting libel experts to prepare for a pushback against any potentially damaging claims.