Jake Paul's Girlfriend Changes Name on Instagram, Sparking Engagement Speculation

After Jake Paul's girlfriend, model Julia Rose, changed her name on Instagram, making sure that Paul's surname is featured there as well, speculation immediately emerged that the two might be engaged.
Now that Rose is seen on Instagram with her nickname @juliarosepaul, many suggest that she is no longer just a girlfriend, as she was called by Jake during his Thursday presser before the fight with Tyler Woodley when speaking about Women’s Equality Day.
“We are not married. But I see that coming, for sure,” Paul hinted during his appearance on“3 Things to Know” with Stephanie Haney. “I got her a nice promise-ring-slash-pre-engagement ring. I plan on proposing sometime soon. But we’ll see what happens.”
Rose also fueled the rumours, tweeting earlier in August that she was "ready for wifey winter".
forget hot girl summer….I’m ready for wifey winter 🥰🥰🥰🥰— Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) August 19, 2021
The couple started dating in 2020, shortly after Paul purportedly married ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau in Las Vegas, later announcing that the marriage was a part of a PR stunt and not legally binding.
Scheduled to face off against Woodley on 29 August, Paul, who entered the fighting world from YouTube, has a 3-0 record, most recently having knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren in April.
