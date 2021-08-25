SHINee's Key Ready to Please Fans With New Solo Release

SHINee Key from K-pop band Princes is returning with new single called "Hate that..." featuring Taeyeon from legendary K-pop girl band SNSD. The singer dropped a photo teaser on 26 August.
KEY 키 Pre-release Single ‘Hate that…’— SHINee (@SHINee) August 25, 2021
➫ 2021.08.30 6PM (KST)#KEY #키#SHINee #샤이니#KEY_HateThat #HateThat pic.twitter.com/Av4wo8noFa
The duet combines R&B with a sentimental guitar melody. Both singers are represented by SM Entertainment and have a huge number of fans, so the song is highly anticipated.
SHINee Key's last solo release – "I Wanna Be" – was in 2019. The hiatus is due to South Korea's mandatory military service.
"Hate that..." will be released on 30 August, while the whole album will be available in the autumn.
