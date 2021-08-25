LALISA: Blackpink Member Lisa Ready to Go Big With First Solo Album

K-pop fans have gone wild after Blackpink's Thai member La Lisa Manoban revealed on 26 June the poster for her upcoming solo album via her agency YG Entertainment.
#LISA FIRST SINGLE ALBUM LALISA TEASER POSTER— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) August 25, 2021
FIRST SINGLE ALBUM LALISA
✅2021.09.10 12AM (EST) / 1PM (KST)#리사 #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #FIRSTSINGLEALBUM #LALISA #20210910_12amEST #20210910_1pmKST #RELEASE #YG pic.twitter.com/43PKCTvATV
The bold poster shows Lisa with a long braided ponytail and sporting a stylish red outfit.
The talented singer has attracted an army of fans, not only for her outstanding dancing and rap skills, but also for her beauty and charismatic presence on stage.
She has the most Instagram followers (57.98 million) among K-pop artists, while her personal YouTube channel "Lili Film" now boasts 8.04 million viewers.
Her fans, officially named Blinks, have set Twitter on fire with hashtags linked to the upcoming release.
#ArtisteLalisa trends #1 WORLDWIDE following the teaser for #LISA of #BLACKPINK’s upcoming solo debut. pic.twitter.com/6TDVNK1fcq— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2021
#SoloistLISA#LaLisaEraBegins#LISA of @BLACKPINK occupies the top two worldwide trends following the announcement of her solo album coming September 10th. pic.twitter.com/COzpzyAiN4 pic.twitter.com/ZnWEeaA45B— Ieza (@IezaHashim) August 25, 2021
LISA SOLO DEBUT SOON AND WE ARE GOING TO HAVE CONTENT I CANT WAIT pic.twitter.com/Z4f3Jeo9Fy— lia (@fairyrsie) August 22, 2021
the most awaited solo debut is finally happening— 🦋 (@lalisamygurl) August 22, 2021
LISA IS COMING#ArtisteLalisa pic.twitter.com/gyn5xRj0WE
All comments
Show new comments (0)