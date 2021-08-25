OnlyFans Reverses Decision to Ban Sexually Explicit Content After Creators Accuse It of Betrayal

Fitness and photography lessons, cooking classes, and behind the scenes of music videos with famous musicians – this is some of what one can find on OnlyFans. However, the subscription website is mostly known for… porn. In fact, it is adult content that made the website famous and attracted millions of users worldwide.

OnlyFans has announced that adult content will remain on its platform, just days after saying it would ban it. In a statement posted on its social media, the company thanked users and creators for making their voices heard and said they would reverse the decision.

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators", read the statement.

On 19 August, OnlyFans said it would ban all sexually explicit content starting from 1 October. The proposed ban would have affected anything that “shows, promotes, advertises, or refers to” real or simulated sex as well as masturbation. The website said it would still allow nudity, but noted that zooming in too close on body parts could violate the new policy.

The announcement shocked millions of subscribers to and creators of adult content, who accused the company of betrayal and robbing them of their livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s literally awful. It’s betrayal. It’s abandonment. It’s really bad business too. Companies who abandon their roots and betray their base never do well. OnlyFans is going to learn the hard way", said model Courtney Tillia, adding that the company did not inform creators about its decision and that they learned about it from the news.

What Made OnlyFans Ban Adult Content?

In recent years several subscription websites as well as porn sites have come under scrutiny after media reports suggested that they contained illegal content - videos showing sexual abuse, child porn, and underage performers. Apparently OnlyFans has had the same issue. According to the BBC, which spoke with the site's moderators, OnlyFans had videos of underage performers as well as content showing bestiality and even reportedly showing incest. In addition, some users advertised prostitution.

The BBC investigation also found out that instead of banning individuals who post illegal content, OnlyFans issued multiple warnings to them.

How Has the Company Responded?

Before OnlyFans made a U-turn on its decision to ban sexually explicit content, the company’s CEO Tim Stokely gave an interview to the Financial Times in which he blamed banks for making OnlyFans change its policy.

Stokely offered as an example the Bank of New York Mellon, which was reportedly "making it difficult to pay our creators".

"JPMorgan Chase is particularly aggressive in closing accounts of sex workers or . . . any business that supports sex workers", Stokely said.

His statement caused a stir on social media, with users divided over the issue. One group sided with OnlyFans, accusing the banks of having too much power.

​Others cast doubt over OnlyFans' explanation and criticised the company for giving in to pressure from banks.

​Some even claimed to have discovered the real reason why OnlyFans was pressured to ban adult content.

