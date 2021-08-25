Register
17:09 GMT25 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fishnet stockings

    OnlyFans Reverses Decision to Ban Sexually Explicit Content After Creators Accuse It of Betrayal

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105525/65/1055256577_0:70:1280:790_1200x675_80_0_0_f9a0347a7cc6321c8792fe3086abaecc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108251083712004-onlyfans-reverses-decision-to-ban-sexually-explicit-content-after-creators-accuse-it-of-betrayal/

    Fitness and photography lessons, cooking classes, and behind the scenes of music videos with famous musicians – this is some of what one can find on OnlyFans. However, the subscription website is mostly known for… porn. In fact, it is adult content that made the website famous and attracted millions of users worldwide.

    OnlyFans has announced that adult content will remain on its platform, just days after saying it would ban it. In a statement posted on its social media, the company thanked users and creators for making their voices heard and said they would reverse the decision.

    "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators", read the statement.

    On 19 August, OnlyFans said it would ban all sexually explicit content starting from 1 October. The proposed ban would have affected anything that “shows, promotes, advertises, or refers to” real or simulated sex as well as masturbation. The website said it would still allow nudity, but noted that zooming in too close on body parts could violate the new policy.

    The announcement shocked millions of subscribers to and creators of adult content, who accused the company of betrayal and robbing them of their livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic.

    "It’s literally awful. It’s betrayal. It’s abandonment. It’s really bad business too. Companies who abandon their roots and betray their base never do well. OnlyFans is going to learn the hard way", said model Courtney Tillia, adding that the company did not inform creators about its decision and that they learned about it from the news.

    What Made OnlyFans Ban Adult Content?

    In recent years several subscription websites as well as porn sites have come under scrutiny after media reports suggested that they contained illegal content - videos showing sexual abuse, child porn, and underage performers. Apparently OnlyFans has had the same issue. According to the BBC, which spoke with the site's moderators, OnlyFans had videos of underage performers as well as content showing bestiality and even reportedly showing incest. In addition, some users advertised prostitution.

    The BBC investigation also found out that instead of banning individuals who post illegal content, OnlyFans issued multiple warnings to them.

    How Has the Company Responded?

    Before OnlyFans made a U-turn on its decision to ban sexually explicit content, the company’s CEO Tim Stokely gave an interview to the Financial Times in which he blamed banks for making OnlyFans change its policy.

    Stokely offered as an example the Bank of New York Mellon, which was reportedly "making it difficult to pay our creators".

    "JPMorgan Chase is particularly aggressive in closing accounts of sex workers or . . . any business that supports sex workers", Stokely said.

    His statement caused a stir on social media, with users divided over the issue. One group sided with OnlyFans, accusing the banks of having too much power.

    ​Others cast doubt over OnlyFans' explanation and criticised the company for giving in to pressure from banks.

    ​Some even claimed to have discovered the real reason why OnlyFans was pressured to ban adult content.

    ​Other netizens even suggested a solution to the predicament.

    Tags:
    OnlyFans, porn, sexually explicit, child porn, bestiality, Incest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse