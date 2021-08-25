Fans of WayV Trend 'We Love You Lucas' Amid Artist's Involvement in Gaslighting Controversy

A key member of such SM Entertainment groups as NCT, WayV, and SuperM has apologised for allegations against him, such as cheating and gaslighting ex-girlfriends, saying he will halt his musical activities despite the scheduled release of the new track "Jalapeño".

One of the most popular members of SM Entertainment's projects, Lucas (real name Wong Yuk-hei), has cancelled his schedule due to a controversy over his personal life. Official SNS accounts offered apologies to his fans on 25 August.

The performer, a Hongkonger of Thai and Chinese descent, announced that he is going on hiatus to reflect on his behaviour and sincerely apologised to his fans and agency for causing problems. SM Entertainment, for its part, reassured in a statement that they understand the seriousness of the allegations, adding that Lucas has disappointed his fans with his actions.

Just a day before, on 24 of August, separate posts from two users claiming to be the artist's former girlfriends appeared on the Chinese social website Weibo insisting that Lucas has been cheating, gaslighting, and leeching money from them, in addition to dating both at the same time. One of them was even allegedly buying the musician luxury items.

The accusations emergent as WayV's unit consisting of Lucas and Hendery was supposed to release their new song "Jalapeño" on the 25 August. But the scheduled promo activities have been cancelled in light of the controversy.

Fans of WayV and Lucas stood up to defend their idol, suggesting that the evidence from the alleged victims is fake and photoshopped and trended #WeloveyouLucas to support their beloved boy.

Many others netizens went as far as to suggest whether this scandal hasn't been fabricated to cover up gossip about another SM Entertainment-related persona, Chinese artist Kris Wu, who is currently under investigation for sexual assault.

As his controversy created a huge resonance, new rumours have appeared claiming that Kris is already a married man and a father of a two-year-old daughter.