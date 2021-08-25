Rolling Stones Fans Fear Group Will Not Be Able to Go On Without Deceased Drummer Watts

Some Rolling Stones fans have voiced concern that the legendary rock band's upcoming tour may be their last after the death of drummer Charlie Watts on Tuesday at the age of 80.
The iconic group's USA No Filter Tour is due to resume on 26 September in St. Louis, Missouri and will wrap up on 20 November in Austin, Texas.
Watts was to miss the tour, postponed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because of his recovery from an unspecified medical procedure, which his spokesman said had been "completely successful".
Paying their tribute to Watts on Twitter, a number of fans suggested that "this tour will be their last one" and that the Rolling Stones "might go on one final tour in memory" of the drummer.
Very sorry to hear a favorite & one of the greatest drummers in any generation!— carmela mcmartin (@mujerpescado) August 24, 2021
He will be missed greatly💜 RIP pic.twitter.com/uPmRNtYsLi
I have tickets to The Rolling Stones in September. I was determined to see them before they die. He will be missed! Hope they still do their tour. https://t.co/vk4uG1JBLC— Healthcare 🇺🇸Voter 🌊 (@RoverGrover) August 24, 2021
I think the Rolling Stones might go on one final tour in memory of Watts.— Ray (@SlugFuz3) August 24, 2021
The end of an era 😔— lmc (@lmc93754038) August 24, 2021
RIP. I think this tour will be their last one.— Jason (@J_bynder) August 24, 2021
Meanwhile, the most expensive price tag for the tour's tickets, which are currently available on the resale website Viagogo, are going for about $4,088.
