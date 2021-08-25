GOT7's Jay B Chills With Jay Park in Recent MV Teaser

GOT7's leader shared a fresh video teaser of his first solo EP “SOMO: FUME” on 25 August. The lead track not only features famous hip-hop singer Jay Park, who is also the CEO of Jay B's new home agency AOMG, but the song is also produced by American singer and music producer Cha Cha Malone.
Recently, Jay B also shared the impressive official preview of solo and the track list.
The album SOMO: FUME will offer seven songs in total, including “FAME”, featuring singer-songwriter JUNNY; “AM PM”, featuring Whee In from the famous K-pop girl band Mamamoo; “In to You”, featuring g1nger; and “Switch it Up”, featuring sokodomo.
ㅤ#JAYB #NEWEP #SOMOFUME#H1GHRMUSIC #하이어뮤직 pic.twitter.com/6JqxNQooiU— H1GHR MUSIC (@H1GHRMUSIC) August 23, 2021
The first solo album is set to be released on 26 August.
Fans fully support their favourite idol from GOT7 after parting ways with JYP Entertainment this year, and all members of the enormously popular group went their own ways, but announced that the band will reunite despite different music contracts.
