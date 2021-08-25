Hollywood Stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $10K to 'Hope for Haiti' to Aid Quake Relief Work

Over a week after a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake swept the southwestern region of Haiti on 14 August, the death toll has gone up to 2,207 casualties, with 12,268 people wounded and some still missing. Many countries, including the United States, EU members, Canada, Mexico, and Venezuela have sent humanitarian missions to Haiti.

Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have sent a donation of $10,000 to "Hope for Haiti" to aid in the country's quake relief efforts after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake caused devastation in southwestern Haiti recently.

According to the entertainment news website TMZ, Blake and Ryan's donation will be used to set up mobile clinics in the communities in most need, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

"Hope for Haiti" will also use the money to cover distribution costs to continue to deliver foodstuffs and warm meals donated by World Central Kitchen to families in these hard-hit areas in Haiti.

Up to 600,000 Haitians still require emergency assistance and several US companies, such as Amazon and Americares and other major organisations from various countries, are sending emergency relief supplies and medical kits for quake relief efforts.

Over the past 30 days, Haiti has been shaken by multiple earthquakes, the most serious one being the 7.2-magnitude tremor that struck on 14 August. Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday that the death toll from the recent quake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing, 12,268 people injured, and nearly 53,000 houses destroyed.