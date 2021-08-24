Rookie K-Pop Band Omega X Drops Teaser for Upcoming MV

Omega X revealed an MV teaser for the lead song “WHAT’S GOIN’ ON” from their first single album under the same name via their official social media on 24 August.
Omega X showed the charm of the 11 members and highlighted the upcoming release with a trendy beat. The rookie group consists of Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, XEN, Jehyun, KEVIN, Jeonghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan.
The concept consists of three versions: “E version”, “F version”, and “S version”. So far, it has been revealed that the E version stands for “EXPLOSION”, which indicates that Omega X is going to “explode” with energy to reach the top.
The name of the band means “the end” or “final” and implies that the group's aim is to be the “final boss” in the K-pop industry. The members already have different experiences with debuting in the line-ups of different groups, such as Seven O'Clock. ENOi, Spectrum, 1the9, Snuper, and others.
This release marks their first comeback since their debut with "Vamos" this June.
