'The Answer Was Always Yes': OnlyFans Model Says God Wants Her to Strip

Nita Marie has some 953,000 followers and reportedly earns an estimated $1.8 million annually as an OnlyFans model - stripping for users online - while also building a personal relationship with Christ.

An OnlyFans stripper who can also be found on Instagram and Twitter, Nita Marie claims that one does not have to give up on their sexuality to be a "good Christian", moreover, she believes that God wants her to strip while arguing that "Jesus would have loved sex workers".

In a tirade that immediately sparked online controversy, Marie explained her way of combining religion and her spicy job, asserting that God did not intend to suppress women's sexuality in the manner that Christianity has done in the millennia since the religion was created.

“I want to let women and men know that there’s nothing wrong with embracing their sexuality and being religious,” she said. “It all starts with loving yourself and trusting that when you have a desire for sex, it is OK and healthy to ask for it.”

She referred to a dream she had about Jesus when she was 9, which pushed her toward Christianity and helped her to build, in her words, "a relationship with Christ on a personal level, rather than one filled with doctrine written by men thousands of years ago", according to Jam Press.

She coordinated her passion for stripping with her higher power and apparently received the holy approval.

“I asked God if I should continue stripping off and the answer was always yes", Marie said.

The OnlyFans model admitted that her combination of sex work and religious belief has turned many of her Christian friends away. She, however, does not intend to give up on what she sees as a divine mission to educate people to have healthy relationships with their own bodies and with the act of sex.

Netizens were naturally divided on her views about religion and sexuality, with some praising her for being non-judgmental and open-minded, and others suggesting that she had chosen a "convenient" way to justify her career with religion.

If she isn't judgmental about other people then I like her form of Christianity/religion. Plus I want to hear what the other parishioners say behind her back. I imagine that the men are saying something different than the women. 😈😇🤣😂 — scbeachcomber (@KenardLevi) August 12, 2021

Isn't it amazing how God agrees with something that she already wanted to do? Miraculous! — Gadfly - know better, no longer care (@JcGadfly) August 19, 2021

Jesus would never have charged people. — British Humanist (@BritishHumanis1) August 19, 2021

​Some questioned their own life choices after familiarizing themselves with Marie's views - and earnings.