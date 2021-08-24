Ben Affleck Spotted Browsing Engagement Rings at Tiffany's Amid Romance Rekindle With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to have driven the media and fans crazy after revealing their reunion earlier in the summer, shortly after J Lo and a now ex-boyfriend, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, broke up.

American actor Ben Affleck was spotted viewing engagement rings at Tiffany's in Century City, Los Angeles, accompanied by his mother and his son, with photos of him browsing the jewelry immediately sparking theories that it could be Jennifer Lopez for whom he is looking for a ring.

The couple got back together earlier in the summer, having spent over ten years apart.

In 2003, Affleck popped the question, but a planned wedding saw turmoil, with the two initially postponing and then calling it off. At the time, Affleck and Lopez said the wedding was put off due to excessive media attention, officially announcing the end of their relationship in 2004.

Ben Affleck was seen doing some interesting shopping last week [8/20/21] pic.twitter.com/SHIKZSQxJU — Best of Affleck (@bestofaffleck) August 24, 2021

​The photos showing Affleck browsing the engagement rings swiftly divided the users, with some rooting for the couple to take the next step in their relations and others suggesting that the actor was just "messing" with the paparazzi.

I am sure that Ben is messing with the paparazzi. I really do not see them moving that fast towards an engagement. Buuut…I could be wrong. — Debbie M (@GREEN_EYED_LADY) August 23, 2021

I honestly feel he was looking for a ring 💍 I don’t think it was staged —❤️ — maria sirico (@maria_sirico) August 23, 2021

@BenAffleck it's definitely the right time you made a great couple @JLo — WiperWraps (@WiperWraps) August 24, 2021

​Some pointed at how "giving J Lo an engagement or wedding ring seems to never turn out well", referring to Affleck and Lopez reuniting in wake of the latter's two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez coming to an end.

Giving JLo an engagement or wedding ring seems to never turn out well, for whatever reason. — mdestep (@mdestep1) August 24, 2021

Damn- I like JLo, but I think she needs to slow this down- she just goes from one guy to the next… — EileenBxNY (@BxEileen) August 23, 2021

​Affleck and Lopez dated for two years, from 2002 to 2004, with rumors of a reunion emerging in spring 2021. Throughout the summer, the two discovered themselves in the spotlight, with photos of the inseparable couple circulating on the Internet and inspiring memes.