22:01 GMT23 August 2021
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's dog, Captain, looks at members of the media across the street from the Governor's Mansion, after an independent inquiry showed that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws, in Albany, New York, U.S., August 7, 2021.

    ‘Untrue & Absurd’: Cuomo Rep Slams ‘Ill-Informed Source’ Who Claimed Governor Abandoned His Dog

    by
    0 02
    The embattled New York governor has been the focus of monthslong controversy after a bevy of former and current staffers accused him of sexual harassment, eventually forcing his resignation. Although the official has a few hours left in his governorship, he is now at the center of renewed backlash after it was reported he deserted his dog.

    A representative for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has lashed out at reports detailing that the disgraced public official had committed another misstep by abandoning his dog at the executive mansion in Albany.

    Richard Azzopardi, who serves as the senior adviser and spokesperson for Cuomo, blasted the allegations as being “untrue” and wholly “absurd” after detailing that the story was being spun out of control.

    Cuomo’s dog Captain is a three-year-old rescue he adopted in 2018. The so-called “high-strung” pup is said to be a mix of a shepherd, Malamute and Siberian husky.

    The official told the Times Union, which initially broke the story, that Cuomo had only inquired among his staffers whether any were interested in a “temporary” caretaking position that would see Captain housed for the duration of Cuomo’s looming vacation.
    CINDY SCHULTZ
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's dog, Captain, strolls on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Albany, New York, U.S., August 7, 2021. An independent inquiry showed that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws. REUTERS/Cindy Schultz
    "Captain is part of the governor's family and for your nameless ill-informed source to imply they've been trying to give him away is untrue," Azzopardi said in a statement to the outlet. "Someone offered to watch him for a few days while the transition was ongoing but for that to be weaponized, and morph from a game of telephone into the pages of your paper is absurd.

    The statement was wrapped with a sharp final sentence that read, “Now excuse us, we're preparing for a major storm." The Empire State was one of many US states in the New England region that was set to be slammed by tropical storm Henri.

    In a separate conversation, Azzopardi had underscored that the Cuomo family “loves” Captain, and that they had no intention of giving him up. 

    “This nameless source is crazy,” he’d said at the time.

    Reports of Captain being ditched by Cuomo and company surfaced on Sunday - just a day before Cuomo’s last day as governor of the Empire State drew closer. The allegations were backed by a pair of unidentified sources who spilled the beans to Brendan Lyons, a journalist who serves as the managing editor for the Times Union.

    ​While no names were divulged, Lyons did indicate in his reporting that the two individuals were enlisted in the New York State Police, which also happens to offer a seizable troop number as part of the governor’s security detail. 

    The two sources had informed Lyons that Cuomo had been asking a variety of staff members whether they would be interested in taking care of Captain. Although one staffer decided to take Captain home, the match did not stick as the pup was brought back to the executive mansion in Albany after a “few days.”

    While Azzopardi refuted the allegations, not everyone warmly accepted the explanation. In fact, many across social media offered to take in the pooch.

    ​Even Donald Trump Jr. got in on the mix, tweeting out to his 6.9 million followers that Cuomo only rescued Captain for the “political optics and photo ops.”

    Concerns about Captain’s well-being reached such a level that even the head of the New York State Animal Protection Federation (NYSAPF) weighed in on the reports and told the New York Post that the organization would be “ready to help” in rehoming Captain.

    “I read with disbelief in this morning’s Times Union, that Captain, Governor Cuomo’s dog, had been left at the Executive Mansion after Cuomo’s belongings had been moved out of the Eagle Street building,” NYSAPF executive director Libby Post told the outlet, noting that the group would also be able to connect Captain with a behavior specialist to address his history of “nipping” issues.

    “Captain deserves better. He will be welcomed with open arms (and paws) into one of our shelters.”

    The latest developments came as Cuomo issued his official farewell address to New Yorkers, telling the public that “intense political pressure and media frenzy” had prompted a “rush to judgement” against him. He also took the opportunity to fight back “because it is unfair and unjust in my mind.”

    Cuomo’s governorship officially expires Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. local time. He will be succeeded by Kathy Hochul, who presently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
