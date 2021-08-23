Beyonce, Jay-Z Grilled Online Over Appearance in Tiffany&Co Ad Featuring Basquiat Painting

Jean-Michel Basquiat was an American neo-expressionist artist, considered by some in the art world as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. He was also known for using his works to support class struggle and bring attention to racism and colonialism.

American singer and producer Beyonce, and producer and rapper Jay-Z, who have recently become ambassadors for Tiffany & Co, discovered themselves criticized online after People magazine took a sneak peek at an ad campaign for the jewelry brand, which features a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat - a prominent 20th-century American painter known for his anti-capitalism.

"Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate," the couple told People in a statement.

The brand took to Twitter to share the picture of the never-before-seen artwork, titled "Equals Pi", noting that the painting was a "part of a private collection from its creation until now".

As part of a private collection from its creation until now, About Love marks the work-of-art’s first public appearance, propelling Tiffany’s long-standing tradition of working with New York creatives forward. #AboutLove #TiffanyAndCo — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) August 23, 2021

​As Beyonce and Jay-Z are seen in a fancy campaign photoshoot rocking glamorous outfits in front of the painting, netizens sparked debate about how Basquiat would have reacted to the ad campaign.

Some users called the ad "the most anti-Art thing" they have ever seen, frowning at how a graffiti-inspired painting "Equals Pi", which has recently been purchased by Tiffany & Co, is being used to promote luxurious jewelry.

This feels really disrespectful to literally everything Basquiat stood for. — Alice Ayres (@SoSaysAlice) August 23, 2021

Using never-before-seen Basquiat to sell jewels is the most anti-Art thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/i2c1EJWBqS — battery taster extreme 🇵🇸 (@spoonspoon_) August 23, 2021

Jay cosplaying as Basquiat is really getting on my nerves. — Aht Aht 🙅🏽‍♀️🚫 (@MsLaFitteTweets) August 23, 2021

Basquiat loved Tiffanys. Everyone knew this — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) August 23, 2021

​​Many suggested that the prominent neo-expressionist Basquiat would have sought a different fate for his painting.

insane to me that rich people can just buy art from artists who have passed and no one else gets to see it, kinda gross imo like these pieces should be able to be seen by everyone, thats literally what basquiat woulda wanted https://t.co/GVb3lRSkAE — 🌷💫 (@__lukec) August 23, 2021

BRUH. Basquiat for TIFFANY AND COMPANY?



UGH.



BASQUIAT WOULD NEVER. LMFAO. — Baby, this is KeKe Palmer (@WeSingMemories) August 23, 2021

ah yes basquiat, famous champion of consumerism. i’m sure he’d love this https://t.co/cGXhP2zg81 — The Correct Opinion Haver (@notoriouskpg_) August 23, 2021

​Not everyone happened to be this critical of the Tiffany&Co new campaign, sarcastically wondering since when had everyone on Twitter become Basquiat enthusiasts and how would people possibly know what the artist would want.

Now everyone is suddenly a Basquiat enthusiast? “He wouldn’t want this” did he tell you this via oujia board? pic.twitter.com/Y2YVd4SLxR — 🧍🏾‍♂️ (@gardenoutro) August 23, 2021

“This isn’t what Basquiat would have wanted” pic.twitter.com/05nL6rN7QL — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 23, 2021

​The Tiffany & Co ad, featuring its new ambassadors, will go global on 2 September.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, stated. "We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

The brand has also pledged to donate $2 million to support scholarships and internship programs for legacy black colleges and universities in the US.