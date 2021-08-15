Things We Do for Love: Drunk Man Aims Anti-Tank Missile Launcher at Israeli Store in 'Romantic Feud'

A homeless man has been arrested in Tel Aviv after he aimed a portable missile launcher at a local store over a "romantic feud" he had with a man working with the woman he had affection for.
According to Army Radio, the man was both high and drunk.
Police were called to the scene Saturday following reports of a 40-year-old man pointing an M72 LAW anti-tank missile launcher. During the incident, one of the store's employees reportedly ran out with a sharp object toward the drunk-in-love man. The staffer was briefly detained too.
The missile launcher is believed to have been empty, although it's still unclear how the suspect got his hands on it. The launcher was seized by the police.
“The suspect is cooperating with investigators”, his lawyer Yossi Shiloah said, adding that the man was struggling with a personal financial crisis and drug addiction.
All comments
Show new comments (0)