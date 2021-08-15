Jordan Peterson Has Dig at 'Gender-Diverse Lactating Persons' as Doctors Urge Use of 'Chestfeeding'

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson ignited a major controversy back in 2016 when he refused to use gender-neutral pronouns.

Jordan Peterson has retweeted a post by American conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who shared an article about the new guidelines for "Infant Feeding and Lactation-Related Language and Gender" set by the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine.

The worldwide organisation of doctors has called for the use of "gender-inclusive" language, such as "chestfeeding", "parent's milk", and "human milk feeding" in their new guidelines.

Peterson, an outspoken critic of forced gender-neutral pronouns, reacted to the news with four words: "gender-diverse lactating persons".

"gender-diverse lactating persons" https://t.co/0E8BdrKt2R — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 15, 2021

​His reaction to the ABM's new policy has stirred up a firestorm on social media, with many pointing out that the academy's own name goes against its updated guidelines.

Hey that title isn't really woke enough yet - should be Academy of Chestfeeding Medicine shouldn't it? Seriously though wtf is the world coming too. — Cluounis (@cluounis) August 15, 2021

"Father's milk" 🤢 I think that's already a name for something....😬 lol — Mandy (@SweetBernard2) August 15, 2021

"Father's milk" sounds like the title of some sort of taboo porn movie — GPB (@GPB0TEEKS) August 15, 2021

Others suggested things could get even more "woke":

Soon they will be talking about men's ovaries and a woman's testicles. — Marcellin Mutuyimana 🇨🇩🇰🇪🇷🇼🇦🇪🇺🇸 (@mutuyi) August 15, 2021

END LACTOSE INTOLERANCE! — Pravi Seljak (@SeljakPravi) August 15, 2021

​Actress Kirstie Alley blasted the guidelines too, saying that she's "tired of the degrading and nullifying of women and their abilities".

I’m a little tired of the degrading and nullifying of women and their abilities. Breastfeeding is one of our abilities. It’s a beautiful and important ability. Knock off the nullifying of women fir the sake of lunatics. Equal rights does not equal insanity. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 14, 2021

In a statement drafted by eight doctors, the ABM declared that since "language has power", they will dissociate breastfeeding from motherhood.

The academy "recognizes that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female, and that some of these individuals identify as neither female nor male". To that end, mothers will now be "lactating persons", breastfeeding will be "chestfeeding", and nursing infants will be "human milk-feeding individuals".

Back in June, US President Joe Biden's administration referred to "birthing people" instead of "mothers" in the 2022 White House fiscal year budget proposal, drawing much backlash from conservatives.

"The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color. To help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people", the budget proposal read.