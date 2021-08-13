South Park Creators Buy Bankrupt Mexican Restaurant Casa Bonita Featured on Show

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the long-running 'South Park' cartoon series, are officially the owners of an iconic restaurant in Colorado, the two announced on Friday, speaking to state governor Jared Polis.
After hearing the news, Polis jumped out of his chair in delight.
“We know that there have been a lot of people in Colorado that love Casa Bonita and have been working on this and we’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it,” said Parker. "I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it’s going to be an awesome Colorado thing."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Parker said that the price tag was "fair", without disclosing the amount. He also noted that the final sale is pending court approval, which could take months.
The purchase came after the company that owned Casa Bonita, Summit Family Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 protection in Arizona in early April.
The two hinted about the possible purchase of the restaurant in late July.
One can spot Casa Bonita - a giant Mexican restaurant with an arcade, waterfall, and a cave, - in several episodes of 'South Park', primarily in the eponymously-titled 2003 episode. The restaurant was also included in a video game released in 2017, "South Park: The Fractured but Whole".
