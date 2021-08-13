Quentin Tarantino's Mother Pledges 'Love', 'Support' to Son Despite Not Sharing His Fortune

Earlier in the week, iconic Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shed light on family matters, revealing that he has vowed to never share a single penny from his fortune with his mother, who reportedly spewed sarcastic comments about his writing career when he was a child.

The mother of US film director Quentin Tarantino, Connie Zastoupil, who, according to the latter, is not getting houses or Cadillacs from her son due to long-standing childish resentment, does not hold grudges, USA Today reported Friday, citing a statement from Zastoupil.

While she outlined that she has no desire to participate in the hype that erupted after Tarantino's bombshell statements about their relations, she pledged love and support for him.

"Regarding my son Quentin – I support him, I'm proud of him and love him and his growing new family," Zastoupil told USA Today. "It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my Grandson Leo."

She also noted that it is easy for podcast comments to "spin and go viral without full context", stressing that she does "not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy."

Her comments come shortly after Tarantino revealed - during an appearance on 'The Moment' podcast - that he had pledged to himself to never share with his mother a penny of his fortune, after Zastoupil, according to him, sarcastically described his nascent artistic forays as "little" and "over" when he was just 12.

"OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that", Tarantino quoted his 12-year-old self as thinking at the time.

He clarified that he had helped his mother out of a "jam with IRS", but provided "no Cadillac, no house". The filmmaker also recommended that parents be cautious about being sarcastic towards what is meaningful to their children.

"There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children", he observed.

Tarantino's "little writing career" did not become "over", as his mother said back in his younger days, with Quentin becoming one of Hollywood's most successful writers, actors, and directors. He is famous for movies like "From Dusk Till Dawn", "Pulp Fiction", "Kill Bill", "Django Unchained", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and many others.