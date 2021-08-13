Register
08:55 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, at Royal Lodge, in Windsor on April 11, 2021, two days after the death of his father Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. - Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a huge void in her life following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on April 11. Andrew, the couple's second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was contemplating her husband's passing after his death on April 9 aged 99.

    'It’s About Vindication': Prince Andrew Accuser's Dad 'Proud' His Daughter is 'Fighting Back'

    © AFP 2021 / STEVE PARSONS
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082785425_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_d84f2ca23514f9836f97d3baf435c058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108131083594893-its-about-vindication-prince-andrew-accusers-dad-proud-his-daughter-is-fighting-back/

    The lawsuit filed on Monday by alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre claims that Prince Andrew “intentionally committed battery” by sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. The Duke of York has vehemently denied any sexual contact with the plaintiff.

    The father of the alleged Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim who has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew is proud that his daughter is “fighting back”.

    The legal action launched in New York on 9 August by Virginia Roberts Guiffre on her 38th birthday accuses the Duke of York of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit came just days before the expiration of a New York state law- the Child Victims Act - allowing alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse to file civil claims when criminal charges might otherwise be barred by statutes of limitations.

    Guiffre claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times, in London, New York and the Caribbean, in 2001 on the orders of the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 years old.

    The second son of Queen Elizabeth II has vehemently denied any sexual contact with Guiffre. In a BBC Newsnight interview in 2019 he claimed he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened." He also suggested a photo supposedly showing him with Virginia Giuffre may have been doctored.

    Virginia Roberts alleged that she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, pictured here with Roberts in early 2001.
    PR
    Virginia Roberts alleged that she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, pictured here with Roberts in early 2001.
    “I support my daughter 100 per cent. The royals are not above the law. That's not the way it works. They can't just do what they want. People fight back. That's what Virginia is doing, she is fighting back. She has to do what she thinks is right,” Sky Roberts was quoted by The Sun as saying.

    Speaking from his ranch in Summerfield, Florida the 65-year old added:

    “If Prince Andrew puts himself in my position, if this was happening to his daughter, how would he feel? He should be ashamed.”

    Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies earlier said that Prince Andrew was slapped with the civil lawsuit after he failed to respond to repeated offers to settle the claims out of court.

    “He has the money and the power, but I hope Virginia comes out ahead… He gets to go about his life, he is not prosecuted for anything. He should face up to these charges… I’m hoping this can set the record straight. I don’t think this is about money, it’s about doing the right thing. It’s about vindication,” said Roberts.
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

    David Boies has warned the royal that it would be “very ill-advised for Prince Andrew to ignore judicial process”.

    "They have totally stonewalled us just like they've stonewalled the criminal prosecutors in the United States. As a result, we've not been able to have a dialogue with him. They [Prince Andrew's team] have been totally uncooperative, not only with us, but with all of the lawyers representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking," the lawyer was quoted by UK media outlets as saying.

    Royal Disgrace

    The Duke of York stepped back from public duties in November 2019 as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal had become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family. The Duke of York’s “car crash” BBC interview where he was grilled on his ties with Epstein and accusations that he had sex with a teenage girl had become tabloid fodder, unleashing a storm of negative media coverage.

    Prince Andrew
    © CC BY 2.0 / Chatham House / Prince Andrew
    Prince Andrew

    Companies with ties to the prince’s charities began to distance themselves from him, and calls were voiced for him to testify to the FBI about his connection with the unsavoury tycoon, accused of sex trafficking.

    Asking the Queen for permission to withdraw for the "foreseeable future", he had voiced sympathy for sex offender Epstein's victims and everyone who "wants some form of closure". The duke had been battling backlash over his friendship with the US financier, known to be a confidante of the wealthy ‘elite’, including US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. He expressed public regret for his “ill-judged association” with Epstein in a statement on 20 November 2019.

    ​Prince Andrew also said he would be ready to help “any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required.”

    However, on the first anniversary of Prince Andrew’s withdrawing from public duties, Lisa Bloom, who represents six of the alleged Epstein victims, called it “outrageous” he had still not cooperated with US authorities.

    “He simply has not kept that promise. Meanwhile, the six victims I represent struggle to repair their lives. We implore Prince Andrew to submit to an interview with the FBI investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell and other accused co-conspirators, to tell what he knows, to turn over documents and evidence, and to instruct his staff to do so as well,” said Bloom.

    Jeffrey Epstein was accused of setting up a criminal network for the sexual exploitation of girls, including minors. The convicted pedophile was arrested in New York in July, 2019. However, in August, while awaiting trial on federal child sex trafficking charges, the pedophile died at a federal Manhattan prison under suspicious circumstances. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

    Epstein’s former partner and alleged “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of grooming teenage girls as young as 14 for him to abuse, is currently facing trial in November on sex trafficking charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

    Related:

    'Every Effort Rebuffed': 'Uncooperative' Prince Andrew Accused of 'Stonewalling' Sexual Abuse Claims
    Prince Andrew Could Face Second Sex Abuse Lawsuit Over Groping Claims Made by Alleged Epstein Victim
    Prince Charles Reportedly Fears Prince Andrew’s Sexual Abuse Accusations ‘Unsolvable Problem'
    ‘No One is Above the Law’: Met Chief Says Police 'Reviewing' Prince Andrew Civil Court Case
    Tags:
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse