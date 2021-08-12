Register
22:04 GMT12 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jamie Spears, right, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles

    Jamie Spears Has Reportedly Agreed to Step Down as Britney's Conservator

    © AP Photo / Nick Ut
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 42
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080038812_0:146:2520:1564_1200x675_80_0_0_e0ecfd4d48d6b78876b15d7025ebbc3c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108121083592389-jamie-spears-has-reportedly-agreed-to-step-down-as-britneys-conservator/

    The former teen pop idol was placed under a conservatorship in February 2008, with her father granted full control over her life and career. The move came about after the musician endured a public breakdown.

    Jamie Spears, father of the famed pop singer Britney, has reportedly agreed to no longer serve as conservator to the musician's estate after having served in the position for some 13 years, it was revealed on Thursday.

    Citing new legal filings, TMZ reported that Spears chose to resign from the conservator post after having been "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks."

    "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the filing reportedly reads before detailing Spears' decision to step down.

    "[Spears] does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the document reads. "So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."
    Lynne Spears, left, mother of Britney and Jamie Lynn, poses with her daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, right, at the premiere of the film Monster House Monday, July 17, 2006, in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / DANNY MOLOSHOK
    Lynne Spears, left, mother of Britney and Jamie Lynn, poses with her daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, right, at the premiere of the film "Monster House" Monday, July 17, 2006, in Los Angeles

    "Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests," the filing goes on to note.

    However, that wasn't all that was detailed in the latest court documents. The legal filing also goes on to take a dig at Lynne Spears, Britney's mother, in light of her recent remarks in the ongoing conservatorship saga. Spears accuses his former wife of having no credibility on account of not being involved in the conservatorship.

    Lynne and her younger daughter Jamie Lynn Spears have both come under fire of late over criticism that both failed to provide sufficient support for the "...Baby One More Time" singer. In fact, after giving her testimony in court, Britney slammed her younger sister for performing her music at awards shows, writing in an Instagram post that "my so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams."
    Mathew Rosengart, attorney for pop star Britney Spears, is pictured on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    Mathew Rosengart, attorney for pop star Britney Spears, is pictured on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 26, 2021
    Mathew Rosengart, who serves as Britney's lawyer, responded to the development and told TMZ that while the team was "pleased" about the move, they are "not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed."

    "We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," he added. 

    "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."

    A timeline for the conservatorship change is not clear, however, it's worth noting that a full removal of the conservatorship will be a multi-step process that will require the courts to agree on the dissolution. Efforts to close the conservatorship were previously roadblocked by the pop icon's father.

    MORE DETAILS TO COME. 

    Tags:
    Britney Spears, conservatorship, Jamie Spears, court filing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse