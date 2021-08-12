Jamie Spears Has Reportedly Agreed to Step Down as Britney's Conservator

The former teen pop idol was placed under a conservatorship in February 2008, with her father granted full control over her life and career. The move came about after the musician endured a public breakdown.

Jamie Spears, father of the famed pop singer Britney, has reportedly agreed to no longer serve as conservator to the musician's estate after having served in the position for some 13 years, it was revealed on Thursday.

Citing new legal filings, TMZ reported that Spears chose to resign from the conservator post after having been "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks."

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," the filing reportedly reads before detailing Spears' decision to step down.

"[Spears] does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the document reads. "So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator ."

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests," the filing goes on to note.

However, that wasn't all that was detailed in the latest court documents. The legal filing also goes on to take a dig at Lynne Spears, Britney's mother, in light of her recent remarks in the ongoing conservatorship saga. Spears accuses his former wife of having no credibility on account of not being involved in the conservatorship.

Lynne and her younger daughter Jamie Lynn Spears have both come under fire of late over criticism that both failed to provide sufficient support for the "...Baby One More Time" singer. In fact, after giving her testimony in court, Britney slammed her younger sister for performing her music at awards shows, writing in an Instagram post that "my so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams."

Mathew Rosengart, who serves as Britney's lawyer, responded to the development and told TMZ that while the team was "pleased" about the move, they are "not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed."

"We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," he added.

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."

A timeline for the conservatorship change is not clear, however, it's worth noting that a full removal of the conservatorship will be a multi-step process that will require the courts to agree on the dissolution. Efforts to close the conservatorship were previously roadblocked by the pop icon's father.

