Former K-Pop Star Seungri Reportedly Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Arranging Prostitution

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was sentenced to a three-year prison term by a military court on multiple charges, according to media reports.
Seungri has been on trial in a military court, as he was recruited into the army in March 2020.
During the hearings, Seungri denied most of the charges.
Charges included rape, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, mediating prostitution, drug use and sales, sexual abuse, money laundering and violations of the Food Sanitation Act.
In early 2019, Seungri was entangled in a series of scandals. Under public pressure, Seungri was forced to leave the Big Bang group as well as the entertainment company YG Entertainment and quit.
