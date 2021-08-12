The One About Friends: Iconic TV Couple Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Are Not Dating, Says Rep

Earlier reports suggested the on-again-off-again TV couple were in fact romantically together in real life after the actors revealed during the recent HBO Max reunion special that they were into each other throughout the filming of the famed sitcom “Friends.”

A representative for American actor David Schwimmer has ruined dreams and trashed the hopes of many “Friends” fans after recently confirming that earlier reports about Schwimmer and former co-star Jennifer Aniston dating are untrue.

An unidentified representative for Schwimmer relayed the hope-shattering revelation to the UK Sun on Wednesday, underscoring that there is absolutely “no truth” to rumors that the pair of actors were indeed going steady.

Rumors began to surface about the faux relationship on Tuesday after an unnamed source told the Closer magazine that Schwimmer and Aniston were officially “together” after rekindling a so-called “spark” the two had while filming “Friends,” which they detailed during the show’s recent reunion special.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” the source had claimed at the time.

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

The former “Friends” co-stars initially grabbed the attention of fans on their long-rumored romance during the HBO Max-exclusive reunion, in which both had admitted they were crushing on one another during the show’s production, but never sealed the deal on account of being in committed relationships at the time.

Alas, this was not the one where he’s her lobster.