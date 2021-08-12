Eminem's Ex-Wife Reportedly Hospitalized After Attempting Suicide

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was taken in late July to hospital after a suicide attempt, TMZ reported, citing police.
According to the report, Scott was "combative" with police emergency workers and medics, and deputies had to restrain her. The sources told TMZ that she cut herself and had "several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor."
In the hospital, Scott reportedly received both medical and psychological evaluation. Currently, according to TMZ, she is at home and in recovery.
The cause for the reported suicide attempt was not specified in the report.
The incident took place shortly after the death of Scott's mother in July.
Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers, was married to Kim Scott from 1999 to 2001, with the marriage was briefly restored in 2006. The two have a daughter named Hailie.
