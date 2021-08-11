Rapper Lil Nas X Drops Hints About Romantic Life, Says He May Have Found 'The One'

Popular US-born rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, came out as gay in the summer of 2019. While he is famous for his provocative music videos and audacious live performances, the rapper has until now not revealed much about his personal life.

American rapper Lil Nas X, in an interview with Variety, hinted that he may have found the right romantic partner, although he remained reluctant to name who it is.

“I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot", the rapper shared, continuing that he has "found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Even though the Georgia-born musician has not named "the one", fans speculate that his certain special someone could be Yai Ariza, one of Montero's dancers. It was Ariza who notoriously licked Nas' neck during the latter's SNL live performance of the hit "Call Me By Your Name".

Fans also spotted that the successful songwriter and producer is a frequent guest on his dancer's Instagram, leaving comments and likes. Some even claimed it was Ariza in the photo where the rapper is seen lying on some unidentified fellow's lap.

we solved the “no face, no case” case! pic.twitter.com/khaiovzMGb — Boochie Mane (@stawpfeenin) July 11, 2021

​Lil Nas X came out as gay in summer 2019 - a move he later described as "the scariest" moment in his life. In March 2021, the rapper noted that because of his fame and popularity the decision to disclose his sexuality "will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."