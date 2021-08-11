Is He Her Lobster? Friends Actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, the actors who portrayed Rachel and Ross, respectively, from the iconic "Friends" TV show are reported to be dating in real life, just like their characters from the beloved fictional TV pair.
According to NZ Herald, the two actors began dating after a Friends reunion was released on 27 May 2021, in which Aniston and Schwimmer revealed that they both had feelings for each other at some point when working at the show.
"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA", sources said, according to NZ Herald.
The couple reportedly spent time at Aniston's house, enjoying "quality time" together and cooking food.
"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them", the sources also said.
He's always been her lobster 🦞❤️— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 10, 2021
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumored to be dating 😱❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSie4Wk9UH
None of the actors have confirmed the rumours or commented on the speculation.
