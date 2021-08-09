US Rapper DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology Over Inflammatory HIV/AIDS Remarks

The American rapper recently ignited heavy controversy after making incendiary remarks about individuals living with HIV/AIDS during his Rolling Loud performance in Miami, Florida, in July. In addition to the wave of criticism, the commentary prompted him to be removed from several upcoming music festivals.

US rapper DaBaby stunned netizens after it was revealed that the musician deleted an apology post that was shared in the wake of growing backlash over inflammatory remarks he made during a Florida music festival.

The apology post, which lasted just a week on the account, was the second mea culpa posted by DaBaby on one of his social media accounts. The initial apology filed on Twitter still remains active.

DaBaby’s second, more formal apology toward the LGBTQ+ community acknowledged that his comments about HIV/AIDS were “hurtful and triggering,” and that his remarks that one could die in a matter of a few weeks from the illness were wholly “misinformed.”

However, it also included criticism of individuals who preferred to bash him instead of giving him the opportunity to learn from his mistakes. “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging,” he continued in the since-deleted post.

“I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

Along with critiques from prominent artists Elton John, Madonna and Questlove, approximately 11 organizations with a focus on HIV/AIDS prevention, education and treatment also penned a letter to address the controversial statements.

At the time, many netizens viewed the second apology as a step by his management team to try and cool the blowback as the musician was being dropped from various summer festivals, including both Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball. The potential scenario was further bolstered by differing language used in the first and second apology.

Some have also speculated that the rapper opted to remove the second apology after the artist continued to be dropped by venues following the mea culpa that was sent out to the public.

Representatives for the musician have not yet addressed the latest development.