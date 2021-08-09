Register
23:04 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in New York. DaBaby was cut Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 from Lollapalooza's closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

    US Rapper DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology Over Inflammatory HIV/AIDS Remarks

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083512929_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_44d047c3f2ca5fda64f75b70dc8f0a7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108091083566238-us-rapper-dababy-deletes-instagram-apology-over-inflammatory-hivaids-remarks/

    The American rapper recently ignited heavy controversy after making incendiary remarks about individuals living with HIV/AIDS during his Rolling Loud performance in Miami, Florida, in July. In addition to the wave of criticism, the commentary prompted him to be removed from several upcoming music festivals.

    US rapper DaBaby stunned netizens after it was revealed that the musician deleted an apology post that was shared in the wake of growing backlash over inflammatory remarks he made during a Florida music festival.

    The apology post, which lasted just a week on the account, was the second mea culpa posted by DaBaby on one of his social media accounts. The initial apology filed on Twitter still remains active.

    DaBaby’s second, more formal apology toward the LGBTQ+ community acknowledged that his  comments about HIV/AIDS were “hurtful and triggering,” and that his remarks that one could die in a matter of a few weeks from the illness were wholly “misinformed.” 

    However, it also included criticism of individuals who preferred to bash him instead of giving him the opportunity to learn from his mistakes. “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote. 

    “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging,” he continued in the since-deleted post.

    “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

    Along with critiques from prominent artists Elton John, Madonna and Questlove, approximately 11 organizations with a focus on HIV/AIDS prevention, education and treatment also penned a letter to address the controversial statements.

    At the time, many netizens viewed the second apology as a step by his management team to try and cool the blowback as the musician was being dropped from various summer festivals, including both Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball. The potential scenario was further bolstered by differing language used in the first and second apology.

    Some have also speculated that the rapper opted to remove the second apology after the artist continued to be dropped by venues following the mea culpa that was sent out to the public.

    Representatives for the musician have not yet addressed the latest development. 

    Related:

    Trudeau Says Hopes Pope Will Apologize on Canadian Soil for Forced Assimilation Schools
    I Just Can’t Help Myself: Weeks After Apology, MTG Compares COVID Safety Efforts to Holocaust Again
    Chernobyl For Ukraine: S Korean Firm Apologizes for 'Rude Stereotypes' About Nations at Tokyo Games
    Texas Deputy AG Apologizes for Slamming Simone Biles as 'National Embarrassment'
    German Chancellor Candidate Laschet Apologizes for Not Crediting Source in His 2009 Book
    Tags:
    DaBaby, rapper, HIV/AIDs, apology, Instagram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse