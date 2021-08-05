Rihanna Becomes 'Richest Female Musician in the World' as Forbes Declares Her a Billionaire

With a net worth estimated at $1.7 billion, Barbados-born star Rihanna has been declared the richest female musician in the world by Forbes magazine.
Apart from being a pop sensation, Rihanna is also the most successful beauty entrepreneur, who has been capitalising on her social media presence with a whopping 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter.
According to the Forbes report published on Wednesday, Rihanna derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line she launched in 2017 in partnership with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, run by the world’s second-richest person, Bernard Arnault. This collaboration, it was said at the time, brought inclusivity to the beauty industry.
The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.
Rihanna is now the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer. But it’s not her music that’s made her so wealthy. Learn more here https://t.co/JxNf7woTXu #SelfMadeWomen— Forbes (@Forbes) August 4, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)