Twitterati Target 'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Pals

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who got a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in May, has been vocal about raising awareness on preventative measures against the virus. The 52-year-old has been using her social networking handles to urge people in the US to wear masks and get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of fashion diva Rachel Green on famous sitcom 'Friends', is being derided on social media after she confessed that she had let go of "some friends" who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccinations, or have refused to reveal their vaccination status.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused - or did not disclose - [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Aniston told publication InStyle in an interview earlier this week.

The actress' admission has placed her firmly under the Twitter spotlight, where people are calling her out for not being a "good friend".

I have been vaccinated but socialise with people who haven't and would NEVER cut them out of my life cause of that! Ironically she doesn't seem a very good 'friend'.... #JenniferAniston — Georgie (@georgielondon7) August 4, 2021

How dare she require anybody give her a rundown on any aspect of their personal health choices.

She says she got the vaccine. Miss "I know the facts" is safe. She should leave everyone else alone.

And she should read up on %age of people by age who die fr Covid.#JenniferAniston https://t.co/3SpUpdxgPP — ZeldaInVegas (@ZeldaVegas) August 4, 2021

I'm sure they won't miss her. — TreeBeardUK (@TreebeardU) August 4, 2021

Clearly she wasn’t there for them all when the rain started to pour🙄 — Rabekah (@Rabekah) August 4, 2021

​"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based on anything except fear or propaganda," Aniston told InStyle.

In July, the actress posted a lengthy post on Instagram urging her more than 37 million followers to wear a mask, even if they were an inconvenience.