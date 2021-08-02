Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals He Had a Phone Call With Ex-President Trump

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed that former US President Donald Trump unexpectedly called him on Saturday.
The call appeared to be organized by the boxer's friend, Hughie Johnston, as Fury said in his Instagram stories.
“What a nice surprise from my pal Hughie Johnston", he wrote. "Thanks boys, enjoy your lunch guys."
At the time, Fury was celebrating Leigh Wood’s victory at Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp.
He did not disclose what he and the ex-president talked about.
The 32-year-old unbeaten champion is set to have a rematch with Deontay Wilder in October, with the upcoming fight to decide the fate of Fury's WBC belt. The rematch will take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.
Their previous meeting took place in February 2020, as Fury won with a TKO in the seventh round.
