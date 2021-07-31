Bob Odenkirk to 'Take a Beat to Recover' After Suffering Heart Attack on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to finally break the silence over his sudden hospitalization, revealing that he had "a small heart attack" and sharing plans to pause his work in order to recover.
"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery", the actor tweeted. "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."
Odenkirk also expressed gratitude to his family and friends who surrounded him during the week, marking an "outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care", as it "means so much".
The actor did not elaborate on how his hiatus will affect the filming of the sixth season of "Better Call Saul", with the show's socmed only retweeting his post after earlier in the week wishing him a "speedy recovery".
Odenkirk was hospitalized with a heart attack on Wednesday after collapsing on the recording set of the TV show.
