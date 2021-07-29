Johnny Depp 'Lookalike' Throws Potted Plants at Cops in Sydney Anti-Lockdown March, Sparks Meme Fest

Sydney police have appealed to the public to provide information to identify protesters who targeted police horses and their riders as they tried to break up a chaotic rally during an anti-lockdown march held on Saturday.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s apparent doppelganger, accused of throwing potted plants at mounted cops during Sydney's anti-lockdown protest last Saturday, has triggered a meme fest on social media.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police Force took to Facebook on Thursday and posted photos of two men wanted for questioning over the incident.

While Depp’s "doppelganger" was spotted wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a purple scarf, the second man wanted by Sydney's police donned a blue tracksuit, dark-coloured cap, and shoes.

Bearing a remarkable resemblance to the actor, netizens shared hilarious memes looking at the pictures of the protester and flooded the post with over 1.6K comments within a few hours.

One user commented, "I saw the first one in sunglasses star in Pirates of the Carribbean. Pretty certain his name is Jack Sparrow", while another wrote on the NSW Police Force Facebook post, "Even if they do catch him Jack Sparrow always gets away".

"Pretty sure the men were wanted for piracy", suggested a third.

Several other commenters said the mystery-man bore a closer resemblance to Orlando Bloom.

Ummm....on an 'unrelated' note is Johnny Depp currently in Sydney? https://t.co/x7zzskwy59 — Aaron Eugol (@ajl247) July 29, 2021​

Poor Johnny Depp - this is waht google photos reverse search provides as an answer pic.twitter.com/jkUB7JCQEu — Kylie Parker (LotusAccts) (@KylieParkerCA) July 29, 2021​

Sydney police are determined to track down anyone who assaulted officers or was otherwise violent at the protest on Saturday.