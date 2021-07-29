Video Reportedly Filmed by German Tourist Shows 'Shape-Shifting' Object, Now Deemed 'UFO' by Users

A video showing a weird shape-shifting object in the sky has left netizens head-scratching and guessing whether it could have been a UFO.
The footage was filmed by a German tourist travelling on a plane, according to Insider Paper, and sent to the YouTuber “Disclose Screen The Grimreefar”. Shared online, the clip shows a bizarre shiny object that constantly changes its shape.
“I’ve got this incredible sighting on film by a passenger onboard an airline of what appears to be a shape-shifting object,” the YouTuber said.“The plane’s altitude is anywhere between 10,000 and 30,000 feet and this object is filmed over seven minutes above the altitude of the plane and it appears to be moving alongside with the plane.”
ALERT 🛸 Reportedly a German tourist, traveling on a plane, recorded a shape shifting’ object in the sky and now the internet is calling it a UFO pic.twitter.com/61M8Rkm3DC— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2021
Many users immediately connected the strange object with aliens, but others were more sceptical, suggesting that it could have been a reflection on the window glass or a weather balloon.
