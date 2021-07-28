Pop Diva Shakira to Reportedly Appear in Court Over Tax Fraud Allegations

A Colombian singer recognized by fans and the industry as the Queen of Latin Music, Shakira is a world-famous pop icon loved for hits like "Whenever, Wherever", "Hips Don't Lie", "She Wolf", "Loca" and "Waka Waka".

Pop singer Shakira may face trial in Spain for allegations of tax fraud that could land her behind bars, El Pais reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, a Spanish judge concluded three years of investigation and ruled that there are “sufficient indications” for the singer to be prosecuted for failing to pay some €14.5 million in personal income and corporate tax.

“Isabel Mebarak Ripoll [Shakira's real name] stopped paying taxes in Spain during the years 2012, 2013, and 2014, despite having an obligation to do so because she has her tax residence here,” the head of the court of the first instance and instruction number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), Marco Jesús Juberías, told El Pais.

The report indicated that Shakira has been insisting that she resided in the Bahamas, only visiting Spain "sporadically", but authorities insist that is not entirely true, having investigated her life in Barcelona with ex-footballer Gerard Pique.

According to prosecutors, cited by the outlet, Shakira and the other defendants "used a series of mercantile companies" to appear as owners of the singer's assets.

Shakira has not commented on the prospects of a new trial over tax fraud allegations. Back in 2018, when the accusations emerged for the first time, the pop diva insisted that she “has complied at all times with her tax obligations and does not owe any amount to the Spanish Treasury".