ZZ Top's Bassist Dusty Hill Dies Aged 72

Dusty Hill, a bassist from rock band ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72, the band revealed on Wednesday.
"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," the band stated. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'."
According to ZZ Top's statement, Hill passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas.
"You will be missed greatly, amigo", ZZ Top said.
The band was scheduled to play on 21 July in Evansville, Indiana, but the show was canceled.
ZZ Top, also known as "that li'l ol’ band from Texas", is a blues and rock band assembled in 1969, inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
This is the second death of a rocker in two days, with the sad news about Slipknot's founding member, Joey Jordison, dying, emerging on Tuesday. Like Hill, Jordison is said to also have passed away in his sleep.
All comments
Show new comments (0)