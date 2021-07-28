Greta Thunberg Reveals She Got Her First COVID Vaccine Shot

Climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she has received her first coronavirus vaccine shot.
"I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated. The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal", she tweeted, attaching a photo of herself in a face mask and with a post-vaccine bandage.
She pondered the world's vaccine distribution, referring to New York Times statistics that say that "84 percent of shots that have gone into arms worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.3 percent of doses have been administered in low-income countries."
"No one is safe until everyone is safe", Thunberg finalized her tweet series. "But when you get offered a vaccine, don’t hesitate. It saves lives."
Today I got my first COVID-19 vaccination dose. I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated. The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/C7vVEpEiGt— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 27, 2021
In spring 2020, Thunberg said she and her father experienced symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 after she returned from a trip to Central Europe. At the time, she said that she had immediately self-quarantined.
