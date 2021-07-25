Friends, Fans Express Condolensces Over Death of Contentious Jewish Comic Jackie Mason

Mason's father was a rabbi, and he was born Yacov Moshe Maza. More to that, all of his three brothers went on to become rabbis. Mason, who had parishes in Pennsylvania and North Carolina at one time, went on the same way. However, the world of comedy turned out to be much more tempting.

Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose combative brand of standup took him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows, and Broadway stages, has passed away at the age of 93, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Mason died at 6 pm at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, NYC, where he had been hospitalized for more than two weeks, celebrity lawyer Raoul Felder is quoted in the report as saying.

Mason was recognized for his biting humor and sharp social commentary, which frequently focused on being Jewish, men and women, and his own weaknesses. His usual demeanor was amused outrage.

Mason was even reportedly banned for two years from the Ed Sullivan show, for when Sullivan told him to finish up his act during an appearance in 1964, he allegedly gave the host the finger.

Mason's frequently culturally grounded comedy was described as irreverent and even politically incorrect while he was also known especially for his style and voice, as well as his use of innuendo and puns.

The death of the comedian was mourned by both his colleagues and ordinary users of social networks, noting his wit, stinging and timelessness of the social nature of his humor.

Fellow comic Gilbert Gottfried called Mason "one of the best," while Al Jean, one of The Simpsons writers reminded the world about Mason's Emmy-winning voiceover of Rabbi Hyman Krustofski in the episode "Like Father, Like Clown."

One of the best. RIP Jackie Mason pic.twitter.com/l7AGvrrkeq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 25, 2021

.@TheSimpsons I feel like Krusty. We will very much miss Jackie Mason. pic.twitter.com/y2RC4pl9MD — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 25, 2021

JACKIE MASON BUBBA YOU WERE THE FUNNY MAN FOREVER I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE THE IRON SHEIK CLASS. pic.twitter.com/0xBwyXQkdU — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 25, 2021

RIP, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, and RIP Jackie Mason. pic.twitter.com/8K3wRzv1VZ — Destiny Hogue (@Dah15destiny) July 25, 2021

Remembering Jackie Mason. This photo was at my birthday dinner two years ago. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/skrE4LStnM — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) July 25, 2021

​Mason used to describe himself as an observer who observed and learned from others. He stated he drew his jokes from those observations and then tested them on his friends.

Until 2008, Mason regularly put on shows for one artist, in which he expressed his opinion about the events in a joking manner.

"My humor — it’s a man in a conversation, pointing things out to you," he told the New York Times in 1988. "He’s not better than you, he’s just another guy. I see life with love — I'm your brother up there — but if I see you make a fool out of yourself, I owe it to you to point that out to you."