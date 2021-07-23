Register
23:28 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coffee

    Researchers Say High Coffee Consumption Linked to Increased Risk for Dementia, Smaller Brains

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105373/59/1053735970_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_b2ee74b61ced50eefbfa37c8811cb35d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107231083450705-researchers-say-high-coffee-consumption-linked-to-increased-risk-for-dementia-smaller-brains/

    A study published last month in the journal BMC Public Health found that consuming three to four cups of coffee a day reduces one's risk of developing, and dying from chronic liver disease. While coffee has been proven to be beneficial in moderation, new research suggests there is a fine line between enjoying and abusing the beverage.

    Individuals who consume more than six cups of coffee a day face an increased risk of dementia and smaller total brain volumes, according to a new study from the University of South Australia (UniSA). 

    To arrive at this conclusion, researchers led by UniSA Phd candidate Kitty Pham assessed the effects of coffee on the brains of some 17,702 individuals, aged 37 to 73 years old, and found that those who consumed more than six cups of coffee a day had a 53% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia.   

    Participant data was pulled from the UK Biobank, a large long-term biobank study. 

    With the global consumption of coffee being around nine billion kilograms a year, it is imperative that people understand the "potential health implications" of coffee, Pham emphasized in a UniSA release

    "This is the most extensive investigation into the connections between coffee, brain volume measurements, the risks of dementia, and the risks of stroke – it’s also the largest study to consider volumetric brain imaging data and a wide range of confounding factors," she added. 

    Approximately 50 million people have been diagnosed with dementia around the world, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) estimate. The syndrome is a degenerative condition that impacts one's memory, behaviour, thinking and even the ability to perform everyday tasks. 

    A stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of one's brain becomes interrupted, preventing brain tissue from getting the necessary oxygen and nutrients. Globally, one in four adults aged 25 and up will have a stroke in their life, and around 13.7 million individuals will likely have their first stroke this year, according to the World Stroke Organisation.  

    "Accounting for all possible permutations, we consistently found that higher coffee consumption was significantly associated with reduced brain volume – essentially, drinking more than six cups of coffee a day may be putting you at risk of brain diseases such as dementia and stroke," Pham detailed. 

    This research comes shortly after another study utilised the UK Biobank and determined that those who drink any amount of coffee are at a lower risk for developing and dying from chronic liver disease. Additionally, it found that three to four cups of coffee a day should be one's limit, as there is no additional benefit from drinking more. 

    Professor Elina Hyppönen, senior investigator and Director of UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision Health, asserted that knowledge of these potential health risks should help people make more informed decisions on what coffee moderation should look like.  

    "This research provides vital insights about heavy coffee consumption and brain health, but as with many things in life, moderation is the key," Hyppönen said. "Typical daily coffee consumption is somewhere between one and two standard cups of coffee. Of course, while unit measures can vary, a couple of cups of coffee a day is generally fine." 

    Related:

    Europe Could Have Been Hit With COVID-19 Earlier Than China, New Study Reveals
    Irreparable Loss: 1.5 Million Children Lost Parents to Pandemic in 14 Months, Finds Study
    No Traces of mRNA Found in Human Milk of Vaccinated Mothers, New Study Shows
    Indian Scientists Invent Artificial Neuron That Will Help Create 'Human-Like' Machines, Study Says
    Study Reveals How Daily Mug of Coffee Can Help to Fight Coronavirus
    Tags:
    Liver, dementia, brain, science, research, mental health, nutrition, health, coffee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse