Register
14:01 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Priest.

    Senior US Clergyman Resigns On Report He Used Dating App Grindr, Frequented Gay Bar

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080715783_2:0:1920:1079_1200x675_80_0_0_e7d706e48242094e57408db58a0c96ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107211083430228-senior-us-clergyman-resigns-on-report-he-used-dating-app-grindr-frequented-gay-bar/

    Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill was the second-in-command at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The news is likely to pile pressure on the Catholic Church, the reputation of which has been severely tarnished in recent years by a slew of sex abuse, sex trafficking and child pornography scandals.

    Senior US clergyman, Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, has resigned in the wake of a report which claimed that he used a dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people and went to gay bars. In a memo obtained by the National Catholic Reporter, Archbishop Jose Gomez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), told members of the organisation about Burrill’s resignation, noting that the USCCB treats allegations of "improper behaviour" seriously.

    The episcopal conference’s spokeswoman, Chieko Noguchi, told the Washington Post that it was the clergyman’s decision to resign.

    Enormous Scandal

    The resignation comes after The Pillar, a Catholic news website, published a report which alleged that Monsignor Burrill was engaged in serial sexual misconduct. The outlet cited commercially available data collected by phone applications, which showed that Burrill used dating app Grindr and visited gay bars in the past three years. The Pillar writes that it hired an independent data-consulting firm to authenticate the information.

    It showed that Burrill reportedly used Grindr daily in numerous cities between 2018 and 2020, including at a USCCB staff residence and headquarters. "The mobile device correlated" with the clergyman also emitting signals from Entourage, which describes itself as "Las Vegas’s only gay bathhouse".

    The Reverend Thomas Berg, a professor of moral theology at St Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers, New York, called the report an "enormous scandal".

    "[There is] a real disconnect between the appearance of a man who presumably is earnestly striving to live the life of chastity, when it becomes glaringly evident that he is dramatically failing at that because he’s gone to hook-up apps to look actively for sexual partners — that itself is an enormous scandal," Berg told the Pillar.

    He noted that in his experience when it becomes evident that a cleric "is regularly and glaringly failing to live continence" that can become "only a step away from sexual predation".

    The Pillar’s report is especially damaging for the Catholic Church as, during his tenure as Secretary General of the USCCB, Monsignor Burrill was given the task of coordinating the Church’s response to sex abuse scandals.

    The outlet writes that there is no evidence to suggest that the clergyman had sex with minors while using the Grindr app. However, child protection advocates have long drawn attention to Grindr and other dating applications, which protect anonymity and confidentiality and don’t ask for user IDs.
    Studies have shown that such apps are used by sex traffickers to market minors. Last year, an Ohio priest was indicted on child pornography and sexual exploitation charges after it became known that he paid a 15-year-old for sex on several occasions and coerced other minors into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, while posing as a woman.

    Witch Hunt

    The Pillar’s report has been condemned by some clergymen and journalists, who accused the outlet of violating Burrill’s right to privacy.

    Father James Martin questioned the accuracy of the Pillar’s report, which he described as a witch hunt.

    "Is there any indication that an actual 'investigation' took place? Not in the article. One has to ask the old question: 'Cui bono? [Who is the beneficiary?]' These kinds of witch hunts must end for the good of the church. After all, why not spy on everyone who works for the church? Why stop at priests? Why not spy on unmarried lay teachers at Catholic schools? Perhaps they're sexually active. We could track them from their houses to see. Why not spy on married pastoral associates in parishes? Perhaps they're using birth control. We could get their receipts from drug stores. And why stop there? Why not spy on all parishioners?" he fulminated in his statement on Facebook.
    Tags:
    Grindr, Catholic Church, LGBT
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse