Hot Two on One Legal Action: Louvre and Uffizi Sue Pornhub for Rights Violation

The Louvre Museum has initiated legal action against Pornhub over its "Classic Nudes" app that recreates famous paintings with adult movie stars. The first edition shows porn stars recreating various masterpieces from the Louvre and Musee d'Orsay in Paris, the National Gallery in London, the Uffizi in Florence, and the Prado in Madrid.
The museums, however, didn't really appreciate this search for inspiration: the Louvre and the Uffizi demanded that the porn site remove reproductions of the paintings they host.
Discover the sexiest scenes in history with our interactive guide to some of the world’s most famous museums. Visit Classic Nudes on Pornhub : https://t.co/oJ9q32chCj pic.twitter.com/cJCyryOXo5— Pornhub (@Pornhub) July 13, 2021
"In Italy, the cultural heritage code provides that in order to use images of a museum, compressed works for commercial purposes, it is necessary to have permission, which regulates the methods and sets the relative fee to be paid", a spokesperson for the Uffizi said, noting that no one has authorised the app to recreate classical paintings.
The Louvre told the media the museum had already contacted Pornhub and expected the works to be removed "at once".
