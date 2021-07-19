Register
17:43 GMT19 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021

    Prince Andrew Hit NYC Streets With Maxwell After Divorce While Staying at Epstein’s Place: Book

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414398_0:211:1308:947_1200x675_80_0_0_1e90dd2d09579f32022fdc293856671f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107191083414689-prince-andrew-hit-nyc-streets-with-maxwell-after-divorce-while-staying-at-epsteins-place-book/

    Queen Elizabeth’s second son is still battling accusations that he had sex with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17. In a 2019 BBC interview, Prince Andrew claimed that he didn’t regret his friendship with the convicted sex offender.

    Prince Andrew stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s scandal-ridden Manhattan mansion after divorcing Sarah Ferguson, claims a forthcoming book by Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown.

    In "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," which is being released on Tuesday, Brown says that the Duke of York travelled to Epstein’s New York City townhouse in 1999, nearly three years after officially becoming a single man.

    "In 1999, Britain’s Prince Andrew, newly divorced from his wife, Sarah Ferguson, was invited by [Ghislaine] Maxwell to visit Manhattan. Andrew had known Maxwell and her family for many years," Brown writes.

    "He, too, was trying to find himself. On the heels of a messy divorce, Andrew agreed to escape to the US and stay with Ghislaine Maxwell at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Andrew was soon squiring Maxwell around Manhattan, attending social events and dinner parties,” the excerpt of the book, cited by Fox News, reads.

    What Did Prince Say About His Infamous Pal

    Prince Andrew previously revealed in his ill-fated 2019 BBC interview that he met the American financier in 1999 through Maxwell, the British socialite who is currently in jail awaiting trial for allegedly helping her late boyfriend Epstein groom and abuse underage girls. 

    Andrew is also fighting allegations that he had sex with one of the girls who claims to have been sex trafficked by Epstein – Virginia Roberts Giuffre – on at least three occasions between 2001 and 2002. According to Giuffre, her first alleged encounter with the royal took place in Maxwell’s London home where the two were pictured alongside each other with the prince’s arm wrapped around her waist.

    Despite the photo, the prince fiercely denied Giuffre’s accusations during the BBC interview, saying that he had “no recollection” of ever meeting her. He suggested that the image may have been doctored, while also offering some bizarre alibis for the day Giuffre claims they slept together – according to Andrew, he was driving his daughter Beatrice to a party at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, something he remembers nearly a decade later. 

    The duke said he remembered that moment so well "because going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do, a very unusual thing for me to do."

    The interview landed the Queen’s son in hot water with the British public, as he also said that he didn’t regret his friendship with Epstein, even though the financier was convicted and registered as a sex offender in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

    Just two years after the conviction, Prince Andrew visited his pal in New York, staying at his Manhattan mansion on the Upper East Side, apparently a hotspot for Epstein’s alleged victims.

    It was during this 2010 visit that the two were photographed walking in Central Park. The duke, however, said he visited Epstein to tell him their friendship was over following his release from prison. Andrew did tell the BBC that he regretted staying at the millionaire’s house during the visit but was not able to confirm if he stayed there any other times. 

    Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties in November 2019 – shortly after the BBC interview was aired – following a backlash over his defence of his friendship with Epstein, who died a few months before in a prison cell as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.  

    Tags:
    Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse