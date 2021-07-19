LeBron James Fires Back at 'Haters' After Criticism of His Movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

In a fresh movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy", LeBron James stars as a fictionalized version of himself, while also voicing his computerized animated form.

Basketball star LeBron James took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to criticism that he faced over participation in the Space Jam sequel, "A New Legacy".

In his tweet, he shared a Deadline article about how "A New Legacy" outran "Black Widow" in three days after the box office opening, adding "Hi Haters!".

The movie, a successor to the 1996 live-action animated comedy "Space Jam" featuring basketballer Michael Jordan teamed up with cartoon characters, revolves around LeBron having to win a basketball game to save his son.

​According to Deadline, "A New Legacy" secured the best result in an opening three days for a family movie in the pandemic times, reaping $31.65M.

However, this box office has not appeared to impress some netizens, who roasted LeBron's performance in the movie and particularly pointed at how the film was targeting children and family audiences - but still has an adult rating for some reason.

Player's tweet for haters has prompted diverse reactions as well. While some praised the movie as good and entertaining, others raised eyebrows over LeBron's choice to address haters and not fans who supported the film. Some people pointed at how the Deadline article appeared to have compared "A New Legacy" fresh box office with that of "Black Widow" from the second weekend in theaters.

It’s weird to me to have the number one movie and address your haters and not your fans 🤷‍♀️ — ClipCast 10th Season! (@LACLIPCAST) July 18, 2021

Guys LeBron's trying to make it seem like this was an across-the-board fair comparison. This is Space Jams opening weekend numbers vs Black Widow's 2nd opening weekend. Make it fair and look at black widows first weekend numbers.https://t.co/xU4OhJAEhk — Ken B (@KenB_2) July 18, 2021

32 when it cost 150 million to make. Lmaooooo

Yep totally winning. — neiro (@nidokingrino) July 17, 2021

OMG!! I can’t believe you ppl. I literally just left the movie with my 8 year old daughter. She truly enjoyed the movie and it drove home the same principles of life I’ve been telling her. You got to work hard and build your craft. Thank U LeBron for trying to uplift/educate!! — Tara Maddox Jones (@Tarajones700) July 18, 2021